Planners push for big changes at notorious Vermont intersection

Vermont's most notorious traffic chokepoint could soon be running more smoothly. A long-awaited project to speed cars through the Five Corners in Essex Junction is about to get underway and town planners say a second phase of the project promises to ease traffic jams even more.

Sitting in traffic at the Five Corners is something commuters are tired of.

I hate it. It's a nightmare," said Dylan Zane of Essex Junction. "I drive a longer way to work just to go around it."

But the village has been working on a solution to divert traffic by building a connector from Route 15 to 2A, creating more of an even traffic flow and keeping some cars away from the intersection. This has support from the community.

"Absolutely anything that makes it so I don't sit here all morning," Zane said.

"What we are trying to do is put the village back in Essex Junction," said Robin Pierce, the community development director for Essex Junction.

Pierce is one of the many players trying to make Essex Junction a destination instead of a traffic stop. He says the project of diverting traffic will start this spring, enabling traffic to keep moving when a train comes through.

But Pierce is pushing for bigger changes and what he says will be a more efficient Five Corners in the future.

"Instead of a five-light sequence it's a four-light sequence, so mathematically you reduce the wait time," Pierce explained.

The idea is to close off traffic on a block of Main Street. That would become a pedestrian mall like Church Street in Burlington. And the Five Corners would then be only four corners, reducing traffic congestion even more.

"Places where the cars are not idling for three-and-a-half minutes before the light turns green. It would be 30, 40 seconds. Very different, better environment," Pierce said.

But businesses currently on Main Street are concerned.

"The windows are my advertisement," said Geri Cardinal of Fiori Bridal Shop.

Cardinal is worried she'll lose business without the steady flow of passing cars.

"I wouldn't live any place else," Cardinal said. "I just don't see closing the street will support any of these businesses, any of them."

Right now, the connector is the first plan and phase one. After that, they will dig deeper into the idea of making the Five Corners a four-way intersection.