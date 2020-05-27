Plans for Rutland City hotel canceled

Plans for a new hotel in downtown Rutland City have been canceled.

DEW Construction, the company leading the Rutland City Hotel Project, announced they are no longer pursuing it.

Plans were to build the 100-plus room hotel on a plot of land that has been vacant since the previous hotel burned down in 1973.

Mayor David Allaire refers to this as another casualty of the pandemic.

"This one looks like it's dead, at least for now. We're going to look at other options for the property. See if there is anything else we can come up with, but it will probably be a few months out," Allaire said.

The mayor says plans will depend primarily on the economy. And there is a possibility the city will look into putting up a hotel somewhere else.