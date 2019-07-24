Plans for new indoor recreation center in South Burlington

A local community wants a new place for kids to have fun. South Burlington is planning a new indoor recreational facility.

"So we are in the first phase, about to launch some public outreach to talk with stakeholders, residents about their needs and desires for an indoor recreational facility," said Recreation & Parks Director Holly Rees.

The South Burlington Parks and Recreation Department brought the idea to the city council last December.

The city council gave them permission to move forward with the planning process.

"It's something that the community has long desired, and we've really been in the process since 1998," Rees said. "For over two decades we've been trying to get this accomplished, so we're really excited to start the process."

The proposed recreation center would be built in a wide-open field just to the south of Cairn's arena, and there's the possibility that the two facilities will be connected due to their close proximity.

The hope is space will include three basketball courts, a turf field, indoor track, and a multi-use space.

"Sports is big in Vermont especially with the inclement weather that we have in the spring, and so on in the winter," Burlington Athletic Coordinator said. " Having another facility would be incredible for the state of Vermont and Chittenden County."

The next step in the project is to involve the public so that designers can build a facility that fits the community's needs.

WCAX asked how much the project would cost and who would foot the bill. The rec department said it was too early to have that discussion