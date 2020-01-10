Plans underway for improvements at Mt. Philo State Park

Improvements are coming to Mt. Philo State Park in Charlotte.

Vermont officials say they've finished the long range management plan for the area. Some changes may include a larger parking area at the entrance and enhanced signage and accessibility near the summit.

There was a 30 percent increase of visitors between 2018 and 2019 where more than 68,000 people visited the park.

The goal of the design plan is to identify ways to more efficiently greet people entering the park and get them to the places they want to enjoy while minimizing the impacts of overcrowding.

Work is expected to begin this year.

