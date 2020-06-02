Burlington initiative encouraging gardners to donate extra harvest

Gardeners with a good backyard haul are being asked to donate any extra food to Feeding Chittenden.

Plant for the People is a new Burlington initiative with the goal of donating 100,000 pounds of local grown food.

Here's how it works: join the effort by signing up and sharing the kinds of plants you have, no need to estimate how much you can donate.

Free seeding starts will be given out to get people involved and signs will be given out to let others know they're participating.

