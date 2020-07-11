Plant for the People hosts first weekend drop-off

The Burlington Plant for the People program hosted its first Saturday event at Roosevelt Park.

So far, organizers have collected over 150 pounds of produce for the Vermont Food Bank and are hopeful they will be able to reach their goal of 100,000 pounds by the end of the summer. While they hold collections every Tuesday and Thursday, they will only be holding four weekend collections, once every two weeks. Burlington's Chief Innovation Officer Brian Lowe says they're far from their goal; but they have already seen lots of local support for this program.

"We also have a number of people who have invested substantially in the program from the perspective of they've put acres into cultivation for us," he said. "So we're hopeful that depending on what they planted, depending on what comes in, we'll get closer and closer to that goal."

Lowe says this is the time of year when light and leafy greens are the most prominent, and the heavier produce, like squash, zucchini and eggplant, usually grow in abundance towards the end of the summer.