Planting knowledge

Here is a follow up to a story we first brought to you in July. There's a new rain garden at the Shelburne Community School. Instead of dirty rainwater from the school's roof or paved surfaces heading right to the storm drains and eventually Lake Champlain, it will flow into the garden, where it can be absorbed into the soil preventing runoff.

We visited the school garden again, and talked to some fifth and sixth graders who spent a couple of hours adding plants to the rain garden.

Rainwater from the school drains into McCabe's Brook and Shelburne Bay, both of which, flow into Lake Champlain.

The students have been learning about the water cycle, watersheds and how storm water moves.

Fifth grader, Fiona Sherman says, "I feel like we're doing something good because it's helping the lake and the fish because sometimes the fish can die from eating trash that gets in the lake and dirty stuff."

"I feel good that we're making a difference int he community to plant more to have a use for the rain that comes down," says fifth grader, Hugo Schwtlick.

Some of the sixth graders at the Shelburne Community School also collaborated with a local artist to paint a storm drain mural at Shelburne's new library.