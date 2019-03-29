Plastic bag ban passes preliminary Vt. Senate vote

The Vermont Senate has voted to enact a single-use plastic bag ban.

On a 27 to three preliminary roll call, lawmakers Friday voted to ban the use of single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food and drink containers. It would take effect in July 2020. Instead of banning straws the bill would require customers to request a straw if they want one.

Senators Corey Parent, R-Franklin County, Jim McNeil, R-Rutland County, and Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, voted against the measure. Final action in the Senate is expected next week.

A similar ban is pending in the House. Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott has not indicated if he would sign the bill.

The measure reflects a larger trend in many cities and towns across the country to ban plastic goods to reduce pollution, particularly in the oceans.

New York is also poised to adopt a similar ban as part of the state budget that's due Monday.

California is so far the only state with a ban in place.