Plattburgh neighborhood under boil-water notice

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) Some Plattsburgh residents are under a boil-water order Tuesday.
The order has been issued on MacDonough Street between Bridge and Macomb streets.
A water main repair is going on until further notice.
Emergency Water Main Repair on MacDonough Street!: There is an Emergency Water Main Repair on MacDonough Street. As a result of this Emergency Repair, there has been an interruption of water service and a Boil Water Order will be issued for 5 & 6… https://t.co/KOVTY6hDSp pic.twitter.com/wtOfIfLioF— DiscoverPlattsburgh (@_Plattsburgh_NY) September 17, 2019