Plattsburgh approves revised Durkee Street project

Revised plans for the Durkee Street project in Plattsburgh have been approved.

Based on feedback from a public meeting last month, Prime Plattsburgh went back to the drawing board, taking the public's feedback and making significant changes. The Common Council voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with the design phase.

The proposal now includes 114 residential units and about 10,000 square-feet of commercial and retail space contained in one U-shaped building.

It also addresses parking concerns with the addition of an underground parking lot with street level parking options as well. Officials say upwards of 300 new parking spots will be available.