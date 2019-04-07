Plattsburgh Celebrates Pickleball Month With International Tournament

April is Pickleball Month and Plattsburgh is celebrating the best way they know how, with the 4th annual International Pickleball Tournament!

Over 160 athletes from all around New York, New England and Canada are on the student made courts at Beekmantown High School for the two day event.

If you are unfamiliar with the sport, it's a combination of Ping Pong and Tennis. Players describe it as standing on top of the ping pong table.

This sport is for people of all ages. The youngest player at the tournament was 16 and the oldest player 77.

The Plattsburgh area has been called a hub for this fast growing sport by players and tournament organizers. They say 50% of the registered players were from Canada and that they look forward to the event each each year.

"It's just wonderful," said Mary Ann Sorrell, organizer of the tournament and a member of Plattsburgh Pickleball, "I think all the people who are attracted to it have a certain vitality for life. I haven't met anyone in pickleball that I haven't had an instant connection with."

All the proceeds raised at this event will benefit the Beekmantown Varsity Club. They have two tournaments a year.

If you are looking to sign up to play, you can head to Plattsburgh Pickleball's Facebook Page.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/586320791481498/