Plattsburgh City Council unanimously agrees to parking contract

The plans are final for Plattsburgh's Durkee Street Lot have been decided. City Council voted unanimously to sign the contract with Prime Companies out of Cohoes, New York.

The company presented the plan to the public in January, and now details are ironed out.

The total cost for a new mixed-use building will be $26-million.

About $4-Million will be coming from Plattsburgh's Downtown Revitalization initiative grant and the rest will come from Prime Companies and lenders.

"The plans haven't changed at all," said Community Development Director Matthew Miller. "Prime Companies has been waiting for a formal agreement to be put in place before the commit any additional resources to the project. As those plane evolve, the public will certainly be informed."

A groundbreaking will be announced after the contract is signed. City officials say that's when hey will also address parking issues.