Plattsburgh State College men's hockey coach, Bob Emery, has announced his retirement after 30 years.

Emery, who arrived for the start of the 1989-1990 season, is the program's longest-tenured and winningest coach. He won 624 games and two National Championships with the Cardinals.

Plattsburgh finished this season with a 13-12-2 record, falling to Oswego State in the SUNYAC Tournament semifinals.