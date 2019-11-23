Plattsburgh Make-A-Wish kid pays it forward

Make-A-Wish Northeast New York wants to grant 100 wishes by next year.

Alyssa Fenton will be one of the wish kids pictured on the stars. Sheis from Lewis, and used her wish to pay it forward.

The 17-year-old used her wish to build a garden and courtyard area at the Third Age Adult Day Center on SUNY Plattsburgh's campus.

Third Age Adult Day Center is for clients who have Dementia, Alzheimer's or other special needs.

Fenton says when she volunteers at the center it's all anyone can talk about.

"Been excited about it and just ready to experience something new because they've never been able to really go outside except for at outings which are also hard with having enough staff," Alyssa said.

To help raise the money, the paper stars are being sold through the end of December at the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh.