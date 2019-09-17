Plattsburgh Police investigate bomb threat at manufacturing facility

Police are investigating a bomb threat at a local manufacturing facility where employees had to evacuate for about 4 hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, Plattsburgh Police say an employee found a written bomb threat inside one of the bathrooms at the Bombardier building.

The police did not say more about what the note said.

New York State Police and Plattsburgh City Police both responded.

They swept the building with a Police K9 but did not find anything else.

All employees were let back in around 7 PM.

Plattsburgh Police Captain Bradley Kiroy said the department will investigate in the coming days.