Plattsburgh Police team up with community to help local family in need

Shop with a cop has become a well known tradition at Christmastime, but this year the Plattsburgh Police wanted to do a little more. So, working with residents in the community, they came up with Police Presents.

For some people, Christmas is a jolly good time with friends and family, but for others it can serve as a reminder of hard times. That was the case for one North Country family until the community stepped up to show them what Christmas is all about.

"We wanted to do something special for someone in need," said Plattsburgh Police Officer Brad Miller.

As officers walk into Walmart, they are greeted with the sounds and sights of Christmas. That's where this story begins -- when Officer Miller met Regina Agoney for the first time.

The 65-year-old and her husband recently got custody of their six and 11 year-old great grandchildren. The family torn apart by addiction and incarceration, Agoney stepped right up with arms wide open

"She's doing what she can, the best she can, to raise these kids in trying circumstances," said John Bernardi with the United Way ADK.

A few weeks ago Agoney lost her husband, making this holiday season even harder. "We wanted to give our grandchildren a good Christmas. They haven't had one in a while," Agoney said.

Little did she know, the surprises this Christmas would unfold -- $400 donated for her to shop around Walmart for the kids.

But the giving didn't stop there. At the Plattsburgh Community Center another gift is waiting for her.

"Somebody came down here who wished to remain anonymous and brought me this and they wanted to be a secret Santa," Officer Miller said.

It's $3,000 cash for her and her family to get back on their feet.

"All this is a dream, I'm just overwhelmed. They're going to be so happy when they get up in the morning. I want to thank everybody," Agoney said.

The two boys also had a shopping trip of their own Walmart donated $400 so the two could come buy presents for their grandmother.

