Plattsburgh Police work to improve mental health response training

Many officer involved shootings in recent years have involved mentally ill people who are in the midst of a crisis. In Plattsburgh, police say they are taking on the issue of improving their response to mental health calls, including sending officers to special training.

"The officers you see in this area, besides the state police, go to an academy," said Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter.

An academy where officers train for any and every situation that could arise, including mental health related calls. "I would say a significant percentage has some kind of component to that," Chief Ritter said.

That training now also includes sending an officer to Rochester to be certified to train up-and-coming officers on how to deal with mental health calls. "Dealing with people in crisis, you need to approach it differently," Ritter said.

In the academy, recruits learn about destigmatizing mental illness and how to de-escalate a situation.

"You have to be able to adapt on the fly and there is almost no training that you can have that can do that. But then again, more training is better," said Nick Dubay with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of the Champlain Valley. "Every single person is effected by mental health and mental illness. Every single person in this world has a moment of mental unwellness."

But the problem, Dubay says, is people placing a stigma around it. "Mental illness is rampant in our area, but the worst part of mental illness is not the mentally ill that's effected in our area, it's the stigma we have about not wanting to talk about it," Dubay said.

Which is why law enforcement agencies like Plattsburgh PD make it a part of the training right from the start. "If you only approach with one tool, and that's a super agressive confrontational manor, you're really predicting the outcome before you have a chance to make the situation better," Ritter said.

Chief Ritter says they are just trained in the basics and when they need expert level help on a case involving mental illness they will work with other agencies in the area that specialize in the matter.