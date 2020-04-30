Plattsburgh Salvation Army giving away boxes of food

The Salvation Army in Plattsburgh is giving away 250 boxes of food.

The nonprofit is teaming up with the Champlain Centre and will host a drive-thru food giveaway Sat. May 2, at 10 a.m.

The boxes of food are nonperishables like cereal, peanut butter and jelly, and other options that are expected to last a family longer.

They say it is first come, first served.

The Salvation Army says they've seen more people needing their services during the pandemic.

"To give you an example, typically with our regular food pantry we do 20 families a month. In one week, we did 120 families because people started panicking and kids were suddenly home from school and so we have seen an increase in our regular food pantry which does then provide the more sustainable foods," said Maj. Robin Hagar of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will host a food drive at 12 to try to restock what it gave away.