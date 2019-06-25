Plattsburgh Salvation Army store to shut down

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) A North Country charity thrift shop is closing its doors.
The Plattsburgh Salvation Army Family Store will be shutting down at the end of July.
The Salvation Army said in a statement that the store was becoming a strain on the organization's operational budget.
They're not accepting any more donations of furniture, clothing, or household goods while they prepare to close.
The local Salvation Army Corps will continue to serve the community with social services and religious programs.