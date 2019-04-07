PSU Women's Ice Hockey in National Spotlight

Beyond the doors of Plattsburgh State's Field House, Champions are made.

The Women's Ice Hockey team has 5 National Championships in the last 6 years, clinching the 2019 title, too.

"I Just felt so calm," says Senior Goalie Kassi Abbott, "I think that was the calmest I've ever played in my whole career."

The Secret? To be disciplined, selfless and relentless.

One player, standing out from the rest.

Brian Savard, the Director of Athletic Communications for Plattsburgh State says Kassi Abbott has won 3 National Championships in her time at Plattsburgh State. One her freshman year, one her sophomore and now her senior year.

Abbott says she knew her team would play well from the off ice warm up and the energy from the locker room.

The goalie recently gained another national recognition, but she says to her everyone is included in this new title. "I couldn't have done it without the team in front of me." She adds.

The newest face in Sports Illustrated "Faces in the Crowd", Kassi Abbott. When asked about the article, she says, "not the best picture of me but ill take it, its pretty cool."

Sports Illustrated reached out to the school after the National Championship game where Abbott posted a shutout. She is the second player to ever do this in the NCAA DIII Championship game.

Savard says this is a much deserved honor.

The Community rallying behind Abbott too - picking up copies of the article.

"I know a lot of the DI schools don't have the fans support that we have," Abbott says about the Cardinal's fans

"It's something that really a lot of people can rally around, " says Savard, "it's a really cool thing to have."