Plattsburgh Town plow drivers buckle up for storm

New York's North Country is expected to get slammed with a lot of the snow, and It's the calm before the storm as plow drivers for the town of Plattsburgh await the impending storm.

"We sit back and wait. Just kind of watch what the weather is going to do. We cover quite the area, so we check our higher elevations usually first -- our area towards the lake," said Tim DuBrey, the town's highway superintendent.

Prior to flakes falling, the drivers thoroughly check the plows, making sure the lights work and other safety checks so they can avoid any troubles out on the road.

They're responsible for about 100 miles of road and 14 miles of sidewalk. "We've got to let it accumulate a little bit so that way we aren't wasting materials," DuBrey said.

Working throughout the night and day, two sets of crews will take on the storm. "Just to give them a break, let them get home and get some rest and maybe a bite to eat," DuBrey said.

Food was something on many folks minds over at Yando's Big M Supermarket. "We definitely see an upswing," said the store's Mark Yando.

Carts filling up with grub, preparing to be snowed in. "We see an upswing in everything from water to beer to soda, meat," Yando said. And you can't forget the classic winter storm staple of milk and bread. "That's just the way people are, it hasn't changed in 50 years."

The lines getting longer but Yando says he's not worried about what the storm will bring. "I'm fine with it. I'm an old man so I've been here a long time, I'm used to it," he said.

The town's Tim DuBrey says he is also not worried because they are also used to it. "The snow, we don't mind. You can move it, you can get rid of it in different places," he said.

The main thing that is out of these plow drivers driver's control is other cars on the road not giving them enough leeway, so they ask driver's be patient, go slowly, put your phones away, and let them clear the roads. And if possible, just stay home.

