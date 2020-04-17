Plattsburgh apartment complex under quarantine

Another apartment building in Plattsburgh is under quarantine after someone tests positive for coronavirus.

(MGN Image)

This is the Lake View Towers on Flynn Avenue.

The city is working to make sure residents are taken care of.

The Plattsburgh Housing Authority has closed off the building to non-essential visitors and their common areas.

They'll be delivering meals and supplies to residents.

This building is on the same streets as the Russel H. Barnard apartment building that was quarantined one week ago.