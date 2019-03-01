Plattsburgh business damaged by fire

A Plattsburgh school and restaurant were evacuated Friday after the business next door went up in flames.

Fire crews say the fire at Henry's Pool and Spa on Military Turnpike started in the back of the building near the furnace.

When they flames had already spread to the ceiling and rafters. They needed to evacuate the JCEO Head Start building for Saranac and Peru kindergarteners, as well as the Hungry Bear restaurant to keep the area clear for easy access for crews.

Multiple departments from surrounding areas responded to the fire. Morrisonville Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Randall says the crews worked well together to bring the flames down fast and that nobody was injured.

"There's extensive damage to the rear side of the building and smoke and water damage to the whole structure," he said.

County fire investigators are on scene to figure out how the fire started.