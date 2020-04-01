Plattsburgh business' front porch portraits benefit health workers

A Plattsburgh photography business is making the best out of a bad situation, snapping shots of families during the pandemic and using them to fight COVID-19 at the same time.

The Favro family fills their porch for a new family photo as Jason Greer shouts instructions behind the camera.

"Our family takes a lot of pictures, we have a lot of photo books," said Matthew Favro. But this family photo is a little different from the rest. "Photos are a way of memorializing good and bad things and I think both of those things are important."

This photo is of them self-isolated in their home with no end in sight.

"Kind of a nice way of documenting that together time that is rare in our society," said Vanessa Cicarelli, who along with Greer, make up Greer Cicarelli Photography.

The couple aren't charging their usual rate for these family front porch photos -- they are by donation only.

"It became clear really quick who we wanted to donate too," Vanessa said.

Families can keep their photos, but their money is going to the local hospital to help the community in these tough times

"This is hitting close to home for us and I can tell you everybody that's dealing with this is a hero right now, but the hospital workers are literally putting their lives on the line everyday to save people," Favro said. "They need everything we can do for them."

The families are encouraged to take a photo that shows their appreciation for the ones who might not be able to spend this time with their loved ones.

"It's a privilege, right? to get to stay home with your family," Vanessa said.

Family photos that benefit those working on the front lines.

