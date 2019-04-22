Plattsburgh celebrates Earth Day by trying to go greener

The city of Plattsburgh is celebrating Earth Day by trying to go a little greener.

The city's sustainability committee is holding an event Monday night at City Hall to urge the common council to sign up for New York's Climate Smart Community Program. The program is through the Department of Environmental Conservation and has communities pledge to be more eco-conscious.

The city is already implementing some of the changes, like the new LED streetlights.

There are many speakers lined up for the event, including a group of students from Plattsburgh High's Green Team.

"I think the most important takeaway is the student involvement in this program and their plea that adults that are in charge take them seriously and take very decisive steps toward protecting their future," said Rachelle Armstrong, a Plattsburgh city councilor.

Plattsburgh wouldn't be the first North Country community to sign the pledge. Communities in Essex and Franklin counties-- like Lake Placid and Saranac Lake-- are already on board.

If they do sign up, the city would be eligible for state grants through the DEC for sustainability projects.

The event is Mon., April 22, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.