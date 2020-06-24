Plattsburgh community concerned by release of attempted child abduction suspect

A man accused of trying to abduct a 4-year-old boy from his parents at a Plattsburgh soccer game is back out on the streets.

The incident happened in December at the Crete Center during a youth soccer game. Police say John Bakken Froom, 54, tried to get the child into his car by saying they were going to see Santa. The boy's father saw what was happening, grabbed his son and left.

In January, Froom was eligible for pretrial release based on New York's new bail reform law, as long as he didn't leave the county. He was released last week from the Clinton County Jail.

Posts circulating on Facebook about his release have some area residents saying they are concerned to see him released.

"These are serious allegations that this individual is facing, so I would urge anyone that comes in contact with Mr. Froom to be vigilant," said Plattsburgh Police Captain Brad Kiroy.

The investigation into Froom is still ongoing but did span to multiple states, including Vermont.

Froom is waiting on the date he will be back in Plattsburgh City Court.