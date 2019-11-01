Plattsburgh community policing center celebrates one year

The city of Plattsburgh last year embarked on a unique approach to community policing. Our Kelly O'Brien takes a look at how it's grown over the year.

"The idea of having a place where we could invite the community to use police resources in a way that we typically don't offer them," said Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi RItter, describing the Community Service Center.

That's exactly what you'll get from Officer Brad Miller, a member of the Plattsburgh force that works at the center. From "coloring with a cop" events to bicycle donations and even helping a lost man from another country find his way home for the holidays, officials say it's given youth the opportunity to see what it takes to work in law enforcement.

"I really think it's a great idea. I think it's a great way to reach out to the community here in Plattsburgh and I think they need it," said Melissa Currier, a visitor at the center.

It's a space with an open door policy. Erykah Currier and her family stopped by, and when they left they were showered with gifts. "It's a police badge sticker," Erykah said.

The family also got a few books to take home. "The books -- that's a great way to get kids in here and feeling comfortable with police," said Erykah's mom, Melissa.

The center just received a state-funded grant through the Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.

"Mental illness, substance abuse and domestic violence -- those are the three things that really need some attention," Officer Miller said.

The grant is to help break the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction. It led to Officer Miller enrolling in a recovery coach training course. "I'm the only police officer in the state that's had this training and I'm proud to say that," he said.

He says the course opened his eyes and that he can now offer not only law enforcement resources but but also help those struggling with addiction find a pathway to recovery. "Being able to sit down with somebody and talk about their hard times and how to make them better is very rewarding," he said.

They hope this growth continue over the next year, bringing more opportunity to the Lake City and beyond. "I hope by the end of year two I want to be able to look at the community and say, 'Are we still giving you something that you want?' And I hope the answer is yes," Chief Ritter said.

