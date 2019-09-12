Plattsburgh community to commemorate skirmish at Culver Hill

A part of Plattsburgh history will be celebrated at Culver Hill Historical Park Thursday.

Officials say two guests from the United Kingdom will be making their 17th journey to commemorate a part of the Battle of Plattsburgh.

The skirmish at Culver Hill involved a large British army and a small American force. It resulted in several deaths and injuries.

Officials hope that Thursday's event will bring awareness to the dedication from both sides of the conflict.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public.