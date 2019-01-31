Plattsburgh considers lifting ban on bitcoin

Plattsburgh's Common Council will consider lifting the city's ban on bitcoin.

Mayor Colin Read put a ban on bitcoin mining in the city in March of last year.

Bitcoin mining is a complicated system, but in short, it's the computer process of producing virtual currency.

That ban remains in effect but that could be changing soon

The cryptocurrency moratorium in Plattsburgh was the first in the nation and called for miners to halt for at least 18 months.

Plattsburgh was attractive for bitcoin mining due to its cheap electricity rates. That's vital to the mining process. But the jump in use caused an energy spike in the city, which in turn caused everyone's bills to go up.

The moratorium says the Common Council can lift the ban earlier than the 18 months if they feel the law has been fulfilled.

Now, city officials say they have measures in place to lift the ban and allow mining. Possibly lifting the ban is on the agenda Thursday night. Our Kelly O'Brien is at the meeting and she will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.