Plattsburgh council refines noise ordinance

Plattsburgh residents will need to keep the volume down or end up paying hundreds in fines.

The city has made changes to its noise ordinance to better define the term "unreasonably loud." The city says non-intermittent noise coming from a residence, business or area shouldn't be louder than 70 decibels. They say that's the equivalent of a noisy restaurant or a car idling. It's also as loud as a vacuum cleaner. The decibels levels go down in residential areas to 55 at night so neighbors can sleep.

"It eliminates intermittent noise -- truck going by, the train, the river in some spots -- its not intended to deal with those sorts of things only what's over and above," said Plattsburgh City Councilor Jeff Moore.

For those that want to measure their noise levels, Moore says there are some good apps available without having to buy a pricey decibel meter.

Noise complaints can be directed to the city's code enforcement office or the Plattsburgh Police Department, The first offence is a $250 fine and the second is $500.