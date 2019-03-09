Plattsburgh drug arrests

Plattsburgh City Police arrested two men Friday for possession of more than $7,000 worth of narcotics.

Police say they executed a search warrant for Jonathan Franklin, 20, and Christopher Fellciano, 21, both of Utica, N.Y., and found about 20 grams of crack cocaine and about 11 grams of heroin.

Police say they also found various items used to pack and distribute narcotics and $600 in cash.

Franklin and Fellciano are each charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.