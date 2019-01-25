Plattsburgh fair aims to help you beat the winter blues

It's important to check in and ask yourself how are you feeling? This weekend is a chance to put your mental wellness first.

The city of Plattsburgh Recreation Center is hosting a first of its kind event on Sunday. It's called "Beat the Winter Blues Self Care Wellness Fair." It's free and everyone is invited to help wash away the winter blues.

Event organizer Patrick Monet hopes this helps beat the stigma around mental illness. The event will connect you with professionals who know how to handle stresses around finance, relationships, physical health and more. You can also join free Zumba and belly dancing lessons.

"I think this is so revolutionary, kind of like a rebellion against the stigma, the rebellion against the winter and being able to say I don't want to wait until the summertime to be happy, I don't want to wait," Monet said.

He hopes the event will be a success and continue next year.

The first 50 people through the doors will receive a care package from all of the 30 vendors. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.