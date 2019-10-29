Plattsburgh family goes all out for Halloween

There are just a couple of days left until Halloween. And a woman in New York's North Country will get you pumped up about the holiday with what she's got going on!

'Tis the season to be spooky and when our Kelly O'Brien spotted this house off Route 3, she just knew she needed to stop there and learn more.

Inflatables are taking over the lawn. For the last 15 years, the family has collected them. Right now, they have 70! They say a lot goes into the purchases, looking at the size, color and animations.

They have been putting them up for about two weeks now and they say the response from the community is why they do this.

They ask visitors to think safety first and park in their driveway and knock on their door. They will guide you through the maze with a flashlight so you don't trip over any wires.

The crazy part is the day after Halloween they need to take all of these inflatables down so they can start prepping for Christmas, and they have just as many decorations for that holiday!