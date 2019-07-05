Plattsburgh farmers market moving to waterfront

The Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market is moving to the harborside.

As a part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the market had to move for the Durkee Street lot development. The new plans call for more parking for those who want to visit the market and a year-round building. City officials say that building will be for the vendors of the market May to October but that it could be used for other purposes after the season ends.

Market officials were initially skeptical of the new plans, but after working with the city and the developers they say all agree it's what's best for the future.

"We need to go ahead and bite the bullet and make our move and go down to the boat marina and get set up to keep this market going for another five or ten years," said the market's Dick Crawford.

The plan also aligns with the city's goal of building up the waterfront.