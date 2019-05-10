Plattsburgh farmers market set to open

The Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market is getting ready to open its doors for the season.

The market has served the community for the last 31 years and doesn't plan to stop.

This year, they say there are eight new vendors for people to check out.

Located in the Durkee Street Parking Lot, community members flood the building to see what local vendors have to offer. From veggies, meats and healthy treats to jewelry, scarves and outdoor decor, they have something for everyone.

This year, they will offer activities surrounded by the vendors to get the community more involved.

They say they are grateful for the community's continued support.

"The big thing is our first week it always seems to be a meet and greet, is what I call it. Everybody comes down and you can meet the new vendors, see what's here and then you greet the old-timers, the people who have been here for a few years, and there's a lot of hugging and a lot of, 'Oh, how are you?' And things like that, that's good. Oh, I've missed you all winter. That is what we like to hear," said Julie Baughn of the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market.

The market opens this Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. They also plan to open up on Wednesday in June.