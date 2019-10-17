Plattsburgh group opposes parking lot redevelopment project

A group of citizens in Plattsburgh is laying out its opposition to the redevelopment of the Durkee Street parking lot.

The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition told residents the process that led to the $24 million development plan did not give the public enough say in the decision. They also don't believe there is enough demand for high-end housing or more retail space in downtown Plattsburgh.

"There is a question of a seeming failure of the city and its consultants can't comprehend how gentrification happens successfully. If you want a city to gentrify, it has to happen naturally. You can't impose it from the top down," said Sylvie Beaudreau of the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition.

There were city councilors in the audience, but they did not speak.