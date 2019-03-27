Plattsburgh group to make presentation on teen suicide

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth 10 to 18 years-old and a presentation in Plattsburgh Wednesday night is aimed at shedding more light on the issue.

Plattsburgh High School and The Clinton County New York Coalition to Prevent Suicide will be showing the film "Not My Kid." It's a 17 minute video that two fathers made after their teens died by suicide and left them in total shock. After the video, Bonnie Black with Behavior Health Services North will moderate a discussion and answer more questions parents may have.

Black says suicide among teens is a nationwide problem and that Clinton County suicide rates are about average compared to the rest of the state.

"We need to do something about it. We need to start the conversation and we need to break down the stigma about talking about the word suicide. As adults, we have to have a bit more education. Do we know the data? Do we know the facts? It's quite prevalent and its very prevalent to this rural area of New York and Vermont. Lets get to know the statistics -- we will talk about them tonight," Black said.

The discussion starts at 6:45 p.m. at Plattsburgh High School.