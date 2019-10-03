Plattsburgh hospital plans $5.8M renovation

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is making some changes.

Artist's rendering

Thursday, the hospital announced a new $5.8 million renovation for the cardiology and musculoskeletal unit. The state is giving grant money to pay for it.

Right now, there are three different cardiological practices around the campus. Those will combine to form the CVPH Heart Center. People who need bone, joint and muscle care can also get their care under one roof.

The hospital says having these departments in the same area will make it easier for patients.

"It's very important for patients because it's a one-stop shop. I don't have to run to these different spaces and then for our staff to be able to leverage one another, use collective wisdom and knowledge and be able to support each other in the care of the patients makes all being under one roof super-important," said Michelle LeBeau, the president of CVPH.

Renovations will start at the end of the month. The hospital hopes to get it done by next year.