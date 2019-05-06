Plattsburgh ice cream shop celebrating 60 years

A local treat in Plattsburgh is celebrating 60 years of business this season!

Harrigan's Soft Ice Cream off Route 3 is a staple in the community.

They opened up shop for the season a few weeks ago, and the cars haven't stopped pulling in. The owners say Facebook played a big part in such a large opening weekend.

Rain or shine, the community flocks to the stand. Owner Peter Harrigan says he's grateful for that.

"It's the best thing in the world. We have no complaints. We have the best customers in the world. It's cold in the spring and they're here in their jackets getting ice cream and it doesn't get any better than that. They can't wait for us to open and they beg us not to close. It's a beautiful thing and we appreciate every minute of it," Harrigan said.

The shop will offer commemorative tokens for $1.