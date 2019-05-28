Plattsburgh joins North Country trend honoring hometown heroes

Route 3 and Smithfield Boulevard in the town of Plattsburgh will look a little different this year.

Banners will hang along the heavily traveled corridors honoring the hometown heroes of Plattsburgh, past and present.

It's about $250 for a banner. They will hang for two years and then will be given back to the family if they would like to hang it somewhere or can be donated back to the town to continue to hang.

So far, 24 banners have been hung for men and women from Plattsburgh serving their country in any branch. It's something Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says he hopes will continue to grow.

"The reason that we wanted to include this is into the portfolio of how we recognize our veterans, is the town should do anything and everything that we can do to continue to recognize the service for those that fought for our country, served our country and those currently serving our country," Cashman said.

There is a list of requirements to get a banner. Click here for all the information.