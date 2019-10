Plattsburgh will be holding their annual trick-or-treat on Safety Street Friday night.

The Civic Center will be transformed into what they call a safe and controlled atmosphere for trick-or-treating.

Kids will go from house-to-house without the worries of cars, strangers, or tainted candy.

Businesses will have the opportunity to own a home and can showcase their business.

Houses were constructed and decorated by the city recreation staff.

It starts at 6 p.m.