Plattsburgh lawyer charged with brutal attack skips court

Authorities say they have found a Plattsburgh lawyer who was wanted after skipping his court date in a brutal domestic attack.

Justin Herzog was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He was arrested in February. The defense lawyer faces felony charges of attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment and burglary.

Police say Herzog choked and assaulted a woman during a domestic incident. They say a knife was involved and Herzog prevented the victim from calling for help.

An arrest warrant was issued for Herzog Monday when he was a no-show in court. But Monday evening, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said Herzog has been located.