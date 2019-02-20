Plattsburgh lawyer faces felony domestic assault charges

A Plattsburgh defense lawyer faces felony assault charges after police say he choked a woman during a domestic incident.

Justin Herzog/File

Police say Justin Herzog, 44, allegedly choked and assaulted the woman Tuesday. They also say a knife was involved and that he prevented the victim from calling for help.

Herzog represented Denise Prell, the former Clinton County Correctional Facility prison seamstress accused of having an affair with an inmate.

He now faces 10 different charges related to the alleged assault.