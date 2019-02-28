Plattsburgh lifts ban on bitcoin mining

The bitcoin mining ban in Plattsburgh is over.

Mayor Colin Read and the Plattsburgh Common Council put an 18-month moratorium on cryptocurrency mining in the city last March.

Miners were coming to the city for its cheap power, a necessity for the operation.

The council said they needed to set regulations to protect the health, safety and welfare of Plattsburgh residents from the mines.

After setting new zoning regulations, fire safety requirements, heat controls, noise limits and protections against negligence, the Common Council voted Thursday to lift the moratorium on a count of 5-1.