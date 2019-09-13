Plattsburgh makes settlement offer in tax dispute with Plattsburgh Town

The City of Plattsburgh has offered to settle a long-running tax dispute with the Town of Plattsburgh over the so-called Falcon Seaboard property.

In the 1990s, a power company called Falcon Seaboard built a plant on land owned by the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency. It had an agreement to pay the town, city, schools, and county in lieu of taxes. But after Saranac Power purchased the land ten years ago, the city claims they got shorted on those payments.

Mayor Colin Read says his settlement references how the city has helped the town in the past through water supply during fires. He says tax-exempt property's between municipalities are common and that he has reached out to the town so the issue doesn't have to end up in court.

"Really confident if we just all sit down and discuss and work out some things we can resolve a number of issues between the city and the town. I think all of us would be better off for it. I've been having a great deal of difficulty arranging that meeting so I figured the productive thing to do would be try to wrap various opportunities all in one package," Read said.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says they have not had a chance to fully examine the proposal but that they are willing to work together. "It was promised that we would have an opportunity to sit down as colleagues in local government and the lawyers end up costing the taxpayers a lot of money, which is unfortunate. We'll review the material that was sent over and we'll make an opinion more directly from that," Cashman said.

He says the town council and attorney have a meeting set up on Tuesday to go over the settlement.

