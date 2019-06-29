Plattsburgh makes top 16 city in NY

The City of Plattsburgh and other North Country towns are making a big state list.

The Chamber of Commerce released a survey of best cities in each state.

In New York, it looked at a hundred cities and Plattsburgh clinched the 16th slot.

The rankings were based on employment, housing, quality of life, education and health.

Mayor Colin Read says titles like this will make people want to visit or move to the city.

Other North Country cities featured on the list were Saratoga Springs and Watertown.