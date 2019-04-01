Plattsburgh man charged with making meth, endangering child

A Plattsburgh man has been charged with manufacturing meth and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Cory Favreau, 37, called them Sunday morning to investigate what he described as the sounds of an intruder in the attic of his Champlain Street home. When police arrived they did not find anyone in the attic, but they did find the makings of a one-pot meth lab.

The discovery led police to evacuate everyone from the home, including a child.

Police say meth has been a growing problem in the area. "I would say its fairly common. The frequency fluctuates a little bit but we're starting to see it a little bit more now," said Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter.

Authorities say it isn't the first time Favreau has had a run in with the police. He was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court and remains in Clinton County Jail.