Plattsburgh market gets ready next step in move

The Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market is taking the next step to move to the waterfront.

The city received $250,000 in grant money for the renovation of the former Municipal Lighting Department.

That money will help with demolishing part of the building, while also addressing asbestos and abatement treatment.

President of the Farmers and Crafter Market Julie Baughn hopes you'll give the new location a chance.

"We just are looking forward to a little bit of change and like I said, no more parking issues, no more space issues," said Baughn. "Just believe in us, come down and see us we are planning a fantastic opening weekend when were down there and we just want people to believe that we can make this work and we will make this work."

Baughn said 30 of the 51 vendors toured the new facility and a majority are set to make the move, thinking it's what's best for the market.

The market hopes to be in the new building for next season.