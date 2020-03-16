Plattsburgh mayor declares state of emergency

Plattsburgh's mayor is now declaring a local state of emergency.

Mayor Colin Reed made the proclamation effective as of 8 a.m. Monday. It will go into effect for 30 days unless it ends earlier.

The mayor also says no groups larger than 20 people will be able to get together at any city office building unless the CDC-recommended social distancing spacing of two meters between people.

We're told they will take steps to minimize face-to-face interactions with the public and staff.