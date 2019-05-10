Plattsburgh mayor discusses controversy over loss of parking

Controversy is still swirling around a parking lot in the city of Plattsburgh.

Development plans for the Durkee Street Parking Lot call for more than 100 market-rate apartments, more than 13,000-square feet of commercial space for restaurants or businesses, and plans to grow the city's farmers market.

But getting rid of free parking and charging for parking elsewhere in the city is not popular with everyone. There is even a Save Durkee Street Parking Lot Facebook group.

Earlier this week, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read submitted a Letter to the Editor explaining why he is in favor of developing the parcel and having people pay to park elsewhere. He joined our Galen Ettlin to discuss the plans and why this is such a hard sell. Watch the video for the full interview.